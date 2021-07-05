Omaha Police arrest suspect in stabbing near 56th and Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police arrested a suspect in a stabbing that occurred Monday near 56th and Lake streets.

At 1:44 a.m. officers responded to the 56th and Lake area, where they found a 48-year-old woman who had stab wounds. She was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested Cyprian Shila, who was booked into Douglas County jail on charges of domestic violence second-degree felony assault, tampering with evidence, use of a weapon to commit a felony, third-degree assault, tampering with evidence and child abuse by neglect, the release stated.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.