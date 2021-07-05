Omaha hospitals treat dozens for firework-related injuries during holiday weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s firework season may have been shorter this year, but that didn’t prevent dozens of people from being injured by fireworks.

However, the emergency department at Nebraska Medicine says they were fully prepared and equipped to deal with the influx of patients suffering from July 4th related injuries.

“Going up to yesterday [Sunday] we had maybe a handful of hand injuries, blast injuries, last night I think we doubled that number,” says Dr. Zach Bauman, the Trauma Medical Director at the hospital.

He says as expected, the emergency room saw a number of patients suffering from traumatic injuries caused by fireworks.

“That ranges anywhere from some minor burns, we definitely had some patients that blew some digits off and had maybe lost some fingers, even a hand or two.”

On Sunday alone, Nebraska Medicine says they treat 15 patients.

Between Saturday and Sunday, Methodist Heath Systems says they treated 12 patients, two of which had injuries to their hands and the 10 others were treated for burns to faces, eyes, hands, feet, and legs.

But overall, they say 2021 was an average year for fireworks injuries.

“I think we were expecting to have a pretty significant number of traumas this year and actually I would say surprising it was pretty average. We’re pretty busy at night, especially Saturday and Sunday night but I don’t think it was out of the ordinary,” Dr. Bauman says.

Hospitals were also busy with a number of other July 4th injuries, too.

Dr. Bauman says several children were brought into the emergency room after being hit by cars while lighting fireworks. They also have seen an increase in boating accidents - typical for the summertime.

Hospital beds were also being occupied by those injured in the weekend’s violent crime.

“We did see a couple fatalities more so related to unfortunately gunshot wounds as opposed to fireworks injuries but whether or not that’s related to the 4th of July weekend, it’s hard to say,” Dr. Bauman.

As celebrations continue into Monday, Bauman says the hospital is prepared for any other potential patients that come in after being hurt by fireworks.

