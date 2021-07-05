Advertisement

Nearly 1 dozen hurt in Nebraska deck collapse during party

After delaying its opening for the season earlier this month, William Grady Pool in Belvidere...
After delaying its opening for the season earlier this month, William Grady Pool in Belvidere is set to open to the public on June 30.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUTTON, Neb. - Nearly a dozen people were taken to a hospital early Monday when a second-story deck on a Sutton home collapsed during a Fourth of July pool party.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the collapse happened around 1 a.m. Monday when a group of people followed a DJ up the deck’s stairs. Fillmore County Sheriff William Burgess said he did not know how many guests were at the pool party at the time of the deck collapse, but said most of them were young people who were taken to hospitals in Lincoln

. Sutton is about 63 miles east of Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Lawmakers in Omaha metro repond to E-15 ruling
Omaha Police investigate shooting, 16-year-old injured
OPD: Teen killed in overnight shooting, 5 injured
2 dead in parked vehicle at Pleasant Creek recreation area

Latest News

Body of 16-year-old boy recovered from Lake Yankton
A Lincoln family are hoping to identify the vehicle responsible for hitting their daughter with...
WATCH: Lincoln woman hoping to identify driver who hit her daughter and drove off
Bellevue seniors celebrate the Fourth - 4 am
Bellevue seniors celebrate the Fourth - 4 am
Body of 16-year-old Madison boy recovered from Lake Yankton