Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Hot and humid again Tuesday ahead of spotty storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday was another hot July day, with high temperatures back in the 90s. Those of us in the Metro who had a break in the humidity Sunday certainly felt it Monday afternoon, with dew points pushing heat indices into the mid to upper-90s.

Storms will stay off to our north - primarily in South Dakota - this evening. We’re looking at partly cloudy skies, high humidity, and temperatures dropping into the lower-70s overnight. Winds will blow from the south 5-10 mph.

Hour by hour forecast Monday evening (WOWT)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies return Tuesday, with highs heating back into the low to mid-90s. Winds will be from the SSW 5-15 mph. Most of the day will be dry and humid, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the radar after 6 PM. A broken line of showers and storms will move through Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Storms may be strong when they first fire up but will weaken as they push southeast.

A few strong storms may fire up Tuesday evening before weakening (WOWT)

Behind a few lingering spotty thundershowers Wednesday morning, cooler air will move in with highs only topping out around 80° Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and seasonable before the high heat returns Friday. Another round of storm chances take us from Friday evening and into the day Saturday, cooling us down for the weekend.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

