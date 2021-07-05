Lawmakers in Omaha metro repond to E-15 ruling

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - On Friday and throughout the weekend, lawmakers around the Omaha metro have made comments on the E-15 ruling.

According to the Associated Press, “a federal appeals court threw out an Environmental Protection Agency rule change that allowed for the sale of a 15% ethanol-gasoline blend in the summer months.”

Many of the lawmakers said the decision was a disappointment. Iowa’s governor disagreed with the DC Circuit Court.

We will continue to stand up for renewable fuels and fuel retailers, and pursue every avenue to ensure they can continue to offer lower cost, cleaner burning E-15 to Iowans. (2/2) — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) July 2, 2021

Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer also gave a statement, advocating for E-15.

“Today’s ruling by the D.C. Circuit Court is a blow to rural America. I have long fought for year-round E-15 sales, which provides certainty and predictability for farmers and ethanol producers and gives consumers more choices at the pump. I will continue to put pressure on the EPA and pursue legislative avenues if necessary to preserve the year-round sales of E-15.”

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is another who was in favor of E-15 and was also disappointed.

(2/2) I fought hard to give consumers access to #E15 twelve months of the year—including the summer driving season—and I will continue working to ensure this cleaner, more affordable choice is available at the pump. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) July 2, 2021

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith is another who disagreed with the court’s decision.

“I am deeply disappointed by the D.C. Circuit Court’s ruling today to roll back the previous administration’s expansion of the RVP waiver for E15,” said Smith. “It defies logic that the EPA could not use its statutory authority to provide a waiver for E10, but not provide one for E15, which has a lower PSI than E10.”

