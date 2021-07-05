Dealers around Omaha metro say there’s a used car shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s not normal for the car you drive to increase in value but right now, that’s exactly what’s going on.

The value of used vehicles is on the rise because the demand is up. That makes it hard to find a used car.

If you do find one, you could have to pay more. Car dealers say this used car mess was sparked by the shortage of new cars.

“Harder to find new cars, not enough on the shelf so the nicer new cars or the newer used cars have probably come up. Yes, I value a little bit because of course, they haven’t been able to get the new ones they want,” said ED Greve, Woodhouse Buick GMC of Omaha.

Many people are getting back on the road after limited travel during the stay-at-home COVID shutdowns. Experts believe the pandemic is a big reason for the shortage of new and used cars.

“Everything is kind of followed that yes. When that started, it just started trickling down and things started happening. And plus, with people being able to work in the plants, waiting to get shots, be able to be side by side again, they had to cut their crews down and work very careful.”

ED Greve is a manager at Woodhouse Buick GMC of Omaha. He’s been in the car business for many years.

He’s never seen anything like this before and has no idea of when we will drive out of this shortage.

“I’ve never probably come across this in the heart of automobile sales right now. I’ve seen bankruptcy with auto sales and come back alive. Now it just keeps falling every year. It’s a new thing and for me to say ‘hey it’s going to be tomorrow or it’s going to be two weeks.’ There’s no idea right now.”

Greve says the bottom line is that you should make a deal when the time is right for you. Especially since future pricing is hard to predict.

