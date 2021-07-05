Advertisement

Body of 16-year-old boy recovered from Lake Yankton

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) - Officials say the body of a 16-year-old northeastern Nebraska boy has been recovered from Lake Yankton, which lies on the Nebraska/South Dakota border.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says witnesses reported the teen fell into the water from a float as he tried to cross the lake on it Sunday afternoon and did not resurface. Five Nebraska conservation officers responded, along with officials from the Cedar County Sheriff’s, US Army Corps of Engineers and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.

The boy’s body was found around 8:30 p.m. His name has not yet been released.

