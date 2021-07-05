Advertisement

Bellevue seniors go big with Fourth of July celebration

By Tara Campbell
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) -A group of seniors in a Bellevue assisted living community went big this Fourth of July, celebrating the holiday and the return to some normalcy.

“We just decided to get shirts and go all out,” said Anne Protaskey, a resident of Heritage Ridge as roughly thirty other residents gathered outside to pledge allegiance to the flag, and sing ‘God Bless America’.

They had their festive t-shirts, tights, and hats, but most importantly they had each other. “We’re a fun group and I love all of them,” said Portaskey, referring to handful of women in their 80′s who came together amid the pandemic.

“We have formed a group that we call our therapy session and we meet every afternoon and just have fun, said Phyllis Gantz.

“You would be surprised if I mentioned how personal it got sometimes,” added Rena Klerman. “We laughed, and we shared, and we had a good time.”

The women all displaying temporary tattoos as a symbol of their unique bond.

“My granddaughter and her friend came over Thursday night, and we all gathered in my apartment and they tattooed us,” said Protaskey.

And the invited others in along the way, like 98-year-old Jeanette Chin.

“They consoled me, and we console each other,” said Chin. “And we have so much in common, which I didn’t even realize.”

Like so many seniors across the country residents cutoff from friends and family at the height of the pandemic, now celebrating not only the Fourth of July but the return of their loved ones.”

“It’s a relief,” said Darlene Jones. “I love the Fourth of July and I’m going to be with family later so it will be great.”

" It’s awesome,” added Naomi Norton. “We are so thankful.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows a Cirrus SR22 plane similar to the one David Paladino was flying Thursday,...
Controversial Omaha landlord killed in Iowa plane crash
Teen shot at Levi Carter Park dies from injuries
Bailey Boswell
Bailey Boswell makes tearful plea for her life on last day of death-penalty hearing
Omaha Police investigate shooting, 16-year-old injured
Drinking water sites for Pottawattamie residents in boil advisory

Latest News

A group of Bellevue seniors is going big this Fourth of July, celebrating not only the holiday,...
Seniors celebrate Fourth of July
Lawmakers in Omaha metro repond to E-15 ruling
Omaha’s longest-running July 4th parades make triumphant return
Hour by hour forecast Monday
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Even hotter Monday with slim storm chances