2 of 3 motorcyclists involved in 3-bike crash in Iowa die

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa - Investigators say two of three motorcycle drivers involved in a three-bike crash last week were killed in the collision, while the other was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday on a county road south of Storm Lake in northwestern Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says a motorcycle driven by 39-year-old Luis Angel Garcia Contreras, of Storm Lake, made a U-turn into the paths of the two other motorcycles driven by 28-year-old Phya Soe Aung and 30-year-old Martin de Jesus Cruz.

Aung and Cruz died at the scene. Contreras was taken to a local hospital.

