Police investigate cutting in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a Saturday night cutting downtown.

A 24-year-old was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury by Omaha Fire medics. According to OPD, he told officers “during a disturbance while inside a car in the area of 16th and Farnam, he was cut by a female.”

When arriving at the scene, police found him near 17th and Farnam.

