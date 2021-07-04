Police investigate cutting in downtown Omaha
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a Saturday night cutting downtown.
A 24-year-old was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury by Omaha Fire medics. According to OPD, he told officers “during a disturbance while inside a car in the area of 16th and Farnam, he was cut by a female.”
When arriving at the scene, police found him near 17th and Farnam.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.