Omaha Police investigate shooting, 16-year-old injured

By Leigh Waldman and Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a Saturday night shooting that injured a 16-year-old.

Officers say the 16-year-old’s injuries are non-life-threatening and they believe it was caused by a shrapnel shell. The teen talked with OPD and said he was in a car when a person in another car shot at the car he was in.

After responding to the area of 65th and Ames Ave just before 11 p.m., dispatch notified that the injured teen was near 62nd and Camden Ave.

According to the police, witnesses told officers that they saw gunfire from one car chasing another car. No arrests have been made.

