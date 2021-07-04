Omaha’s longest-running July 4th parades make triumphant return

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a year off due to the pandemic, some of the Omaha-area annual Independence Day parades came back bigger and better than ever.

The J.E. George neighborhood hosted the 71st annual parade after holding a modified parade last year during the COVID-19 outbreak.

For 50 of those 71 years, Collen Wachter has been coming to the annual celebration. She says it’s the tradition that makes the day so special.

“It’s wonderful to come back and see old neighbors and see how the neighborhood is holding together and growing and looks good,” Wachter says.

Wachter doesn’t live in the J.E. George neighborhood now but built a home there in the early 1980s. Her children, however, still live in the area.

“They’re smart kids,” she says.

Sherry Lager has also been in the neighborhood for decades since 1972 to be exact.

“Some of it is the same and some has changed. It’s gotten a lot bigger,” Lager says about the parade.

To her surprise, Lager was honored as the Grand Marshal of this year’s event.

“I feel so honored!” she says. “It was such a surprise and I felt really good about it that they would remember an old lady.”

Another long-standing parade made a comeback Sunday, too.

Ralston’s parade has earned a reputation as one of the largest celebrations of the July 4th holiday in the state. This year marked 61 years of the parade.

Linda and Steve Chvala say they’ve made it to more than half of those celebrations.

“Just about every year, yep,” Linda says. “We always walk down and enjoy the comradery of the people and patriotic. It makes you realize what Independence Day is all about.”

After feeling lonely and isolated last year when the event was canceled, the Chvalas say it’s great to be back gathering with community members and supporting one another.

“We’re a community that’s bonded, and we’re here for each other and that’s a good feeling, especially as you get older. It’s good to be a part,” Linda says.

