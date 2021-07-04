Mallory’s Forecast Update - Even hotter Monday with slim storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The weather has been cooperative for the 4th of July Weekend! Pretty much what we expect for this time of year: mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. Thankfully, skies have stayed dry for your outdoor plans - with just a very slim storm chance both Sunday and Monday evenings.

After starting off near 70° Sunday morning, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a SSW wind heated us into the lower-90s by the afternoon. Most of us should stay dry for grilling out and fireworks displays Sunday evening, however, we are holding a very slight chance for a storm in northeastern Nebraska. Anything that fires up near the South Dakota could be strong, before fizzling out overnight. Mostly clear otherwise, with lows dropping into the lower-70s by Monday morning.

And isolated strong storm is possible west and northwest of the Metro Sunday evening. Most stay dry. (WOWT)

Mostly sunny skies return Monday, though we could see more fair-weather cumulus clouds bubble up during the heat of the day. Highs will soar into the low to mid-90s Monday, with winds from the SSW 5-15 mph. Once again, an isolated storm is possible by the evening hours, primarily north of the Omaha Metro. Most stay dry and hot.

Tuesday will heat back into the low to mid-90s, before a greater chance for showers and storms arrives by the evening and into the overnight hours. A few showers may linger, especially south, Wednesday morning before clouds decrease for the afternoon and evening. Behind this front, highs Wednesday will top out in the mid-80s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

We heat back up for the end of the workweek, before additional storm chances knock us back into the low to mid-80s for the weekend.

