COVID long hauler in Omaha continues experiencing symptoms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the threat of COVID-19 continues, case numbers are falling. Some people who actually beat COVID continue to suffer, they’re called long haulers.

As millions of Americans rush to put this pandemic in their rearview, people like Lois Payne are constantly reminded they can’t. The walk from her living room to her kitchen wasn’t always a struggle for this warrior of a woman who beat cancer not once, but twice.

“I get out of breath really easily, just walking across the house. If it happens to be too warm outside, I feel like I’m going to die,” said Payne.

Lois contracted COVID-19 in December and despite shedding the virus soon after, she couldn’t get rid of the chain reaction it set of in her body.

“Sore, achy everywhere. I don’t even have to do anything. Just get up and go to the store, things you’d take for granted,” said Payne.

Dubbed a COVID long hauler half a year later, she’s battling a knockout combination of systems.

At the top of the CDC list for Long COVID are extreme tiredness, fatigue, sleeping for hours a day, and waking up dazed. Also, difficulty concentrating.

“What in the world happened. You just feel like you’re in a fog. I forget words. Like a total blank out of what I’m talking about,” said Payne.

Doctors told Lois to exercise to maintain strength. They even put her on antibiotics but she says it’s barely made a difference.

She got the vaccine last month and still her quality of life suffers.

“I feel very defeated. My whole life I’ve taken care of people. I’ve been a strong person. I have to depend on people to take care of me now,” said Payne.

There’s one person who made a world difference for her, Steve Payne. Lois’s husband of three decades and then some is her motivation.

“I still have to go on with life. I have kids around, a husband who works overnights to do everything he can to take care of us,” said Payne.

Even with him by her side, Lois says she’s reminded often just how many people continue trying to erase the pandemic and rush to the future. Meanwhile, it’s quite the opposite for her.

“I wish that I could just go back a year and feel better, being able to go to the store and pick up a stupid gallon of milk without getting out of breath,” said Payne.

Despite her story and thousands of others similar to it, Lois says she still can’t believe some people still question the last 16 months.

“There are people who are still like it’s not real. It’s just a flu,” said Payne.

Despite the continued discomfort from COVID, Lois is finding additional support from a long haulers Facebook group. As she fights through the discomfort, she’s hoping for doctors to find a solution for the long-term virus symptoms.

