Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows a Cirrus SR22 plane similar to the one David Paladino was flying Thursday,...
Controversial Omaha landlord killed in Iowa plane crash
Teen shot at Levi Carter Park dies from injuries
Bailey Boswell
Bailey Boswell makes tearful plea for her life on last day of death-penalty hearing
Drinking water sites for Pottawattamie residents in boil advisory
A danger is lurking just below the surface in a northwest Omaha neighborhood.
Omaha homeowner finds deepening problem under pavement

Latest News

1 killed, 3 injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident
Police investigate cutting in downtown Omaha
Fireworks in Ocean City, Maryland, went off unintentionally Sunday.
Fireworks meant for July 4 display unintentionally detonated in Maryland
COVID long hauler in Omaha continues experiencing symptoms
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery