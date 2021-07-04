Advertisement

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday, July 3, 2021.(KCCI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) - Four people were hospitalized after a raft overturned on a ride at Adventureland Park.

Six people were on a raft on the Raging River when the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. KCCI-TV reports three were transported in critical condition, and one was hospitalized.

Adventureland officials said in a Facebook post that the ride had been inspected on Friday and was found to be in sound working order. It will remain closed for a thorough inspection.

The ride sends riders through rapids on large circular rafts.

