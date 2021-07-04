4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) - Four people were hospitalized after a raft overturned on a ride at Adventureland Park.
Six people were on a raft on the Raging River when the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. KCCI-TV reports three were transported in critical condition, and one was hospitalized.
Adventureland officials said in a Facebook post that the ride had been inspected on Friday and was found to be in sound working order. It will remain closed for a thorough inspection.
The ride sends riders through rapids on large circular rafts.
