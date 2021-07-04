2 dead in parked vehicle at Pleasant Creek recreation area

PALO, Iowa (AP) - Two people have been found dead inside a vehicle at the Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area.

The Department of Natural Resources said in a news release that a park ranger noticed a parked car at around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the first lot on the north side of the dam.

That area closes nightly at 10:30 p.m. The ranger discovered one male and one female dead inside the vehicle after he approached it.

The department did not immediately release their names or other details. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

