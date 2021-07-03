U.S. Senior Open pop-up tent available to public at Omaha Country Club

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Senior Open is back in Omaha for the first time in eight years, so fans are starting to gear up.

Although the golfers won’t be hitting the links until Thursday, this merchandise tent is already open to the public.

“We’re just trying to get the doors open, get the kinks out. And sort of see what the early trends are for what people would like to purchase with the Senior Open logo,” said Mary Lopuszynski, Licensing, and U.S. Open merchandise.

The soft open provides plenty of space and gear for people. 10,000 square feet of shirts, hats, and much more.

“We have a lot of golf attire but it’s sort of leisure clothes type. So you can wear it out to dinner and go to work with a lot of people.”

50,000 pieces of merchandise are on hand. Out of all that gear so far, the American theme clothing and other products seem to be selling the most.

Mary thinks that could be due to the 4th of July coming up. Also, gear with a familiar color scheme of two college teams in the state has been selling well.

“We’ve sold a lot of red and we sold a lot of Creighton Blue. Sort of that shade of blue. Seems like there’s a lot of fans of those schools here.”

What might stand out the most is the look and structure of the tent.

“We try and make it feel like you’re going into a regular golf shop. Almost like you’re not in a tent and it’s not temporary, that it’s permanent. It’s probably the biggest pop-up store around here.”

The public has one more chance to get gear at the tent tomorrow from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. After that, you must have a ticket.

