Advertisement

Teen shot at Levi Carter Park dies from injuries

By Leigh Waldman and Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a Saturday afternoon update from Omaha police, it’s confirmed that the 18-year-old has succumbed to his life-threatening injuries.

The OPD Homicide Unit is now a part of the investigation. Omaha police confirmed the 18-year-old identified as Travell Mountain was shot overnight at Levi Carter Park.

The call came in around 3:10 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found Mountian with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Nebraska Medical center with CPR in progress.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows a Cirrus SR22 plane similar to the one David Paladino was flying Thursday,...
Controversial Omaha landlord killed in Iowa plane crash
A danger is lurking just below the surface in a northwest Omaha neighborhood.
Omaha homeowner finds deepening problem under pavement
Omaha Police Officer Terry Hughes was arrested early Friday, July 2, 2021, is facing charges...
Omaha Police officer jailed after domestic disturbance call
Bailey Boswell
Bailey Boswell makes tearful plea for her life on last day of death-penalty hearing
At least three people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 680 around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1,...
First Alert traffic update: At least 3 hurt in crash on Interstate 680

Latest News

Drinking water sites for Pottawattamie residents in boil advisory
Omaha Police investigate motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital - 7 am
BREAKING: Motorcycle crash sends on to hospital - 7 am
BREAKING: Shooting send one person to hospital, CPR in progress - 7 am
BREAKING: Shooting send one person to hospital, CPR in progress - 7 am
Long hauler stuck with virus symptoms - 10 pm
Long hauler stuck with virus symptoms - 10 pm