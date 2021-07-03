Teen shot at Levi Carter Park dies from injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a Saturday afternoon update from Omaha police, it’s confirmed that the 18-year-old has succumbed to his life-threatening injuries.

The OPD Homicide Unit is now a part of the investigation. Omaha police confirmed the 18-year-old identified as Travell Mountain was shot overnight at Levi Carter Park.

The call came in around 3:10 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found Mountian with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Nebraska Medical center with CPR in progress.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

