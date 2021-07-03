Teen shot at Levi Carter Park dies from injuries
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a Saturday afternoon update from Omaha police, it’s confirmed that the 18-year-old has succumbed to his life-threatening injuries.
The OPD Homicide Unit is now a part of the investigation. Omaha police confirmed the 18-year-old identified as Travell Mountain was shot overnight at Levi Carter Park.
The call came in around 3:10 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found Mountian with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Nebraska Medical center with CPR in progress.
