OPS student interns spend summer in classroom

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of Omaha Public Schools students is spending part of their summer break gaining classroom teaching experience through the “Next Level Learning” student internship program.

The program was launched this year and OPS hopes to grow it in the years to come and generate more interest in teaching as a career.

At Gomez Heritage Elementary School, four OPS interns spend their days working with the students on reading, writing, math, games, and more.

“Some of the interns have mentioned to me that they would like to consider a career in education, so this is good practice for them,” said Mariana Cruz, the Summer Principal at Gomez Heritage. “It gets them trained, it gets them comfortable working with younger students, it’s just an overall good opportunity for the future.”

Denise Valdez-Alvarez will be a senior next year at Bryan High School. She doesn’t know exactly what she wants to do in the future, so she’s using the internship as a way to explore career options.

In the classroom, she’s built bonds with the students and has learned leadership skills and patience.

“It made me really see how hard teachers work, and they need more appreciation,” Valdez-Alvarez said. “It’s a hard job, other people might think it’s easy but it’s not.”

Fellow intern and soon-to-be junior at Omaha South, Julia Perez says she’s learning how to set limits for the kids and why it’s important to have patience with a young crowd.

“You just learn different things on the perspective of teachers and the perspective of students,” she said. “You just learn different points of view.”

Perez thinks other high school students can and will benefit from the program.

“I would recommend this to other students because it’s something really interesting to learn and you have funny moments with the kids and it’s a new experience every day,” she said.

Nakayla Green will begin her final year at Bryan High next year. She’s considering a career as a teacher and applied for the internship to test the waters.

“What I’ve taken away is how to be calm with kids,” Green said. “They need a lot of attention, and I’ve learned how to be calmer with them and help them learn.”

Jennifer Marquez Dena just graduated from Omaha South and plans to be a teacher. She says she’s always enjoyed being around kids and thrives in the classroom helping out with math and reading.

She says the internship has been a great experience and thinks it will prepare her for the future.

“To see what you’re going to experience later on and see how kids are gonna be,” she said.

Mariana Cruz says the high school interns, along with their work in the classroom, serve as good role models for the kids.

“They’re so excited to see them every day. When they get out of their cars they’re the first ones they reach out to, they open their arms and run towards them and they want to hug them. It’s been a wonderful experience to watch.”

Cruz hopes to see the internship program boost the number of students interested in a career in education.

“We’re always looking for great teachers and this is a great opportunity for our interns to come in and get the experience needed so they can become the next round of para-professionals, teachers, counselors, and principals.”

District-wide, more than 150 OPS student interns worked at 43 elementary schools during summer school. Each one of them was paid for their work.

