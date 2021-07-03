Omaha Police arrest man accused of intentionally hitting another man with pickup truck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An incident Friday night involving two men in an argument ends with one getting arrested and one taken to a hospital.

James Livingston, 54, was arrested on charges of second-degree felony assault and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. A 28-year-old man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center seriously hurt but officials believe the injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to the release from OPD, witnesses said the two men were in an argument and Livingston got into a red pickup, ran over the 28-year-old, hit another car, and then left the scene. Officers found Livingston and he was arrested without incident.

Police initially went to the area of 26th and Spencer at 8:25 p.m. for the incident.

Livingston is booked in Douglas County Corrections.

