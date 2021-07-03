Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Staying hot and hazy for the holiday weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hazy but sunny skies greet us Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 60s and lower-70s. Mostly sunny skies and SSW winds 5-15 mph will warm highs back into the upper-80s and lower-90s this afternoon.

Hour by hour forecast Saturday
Hour by hour forecast Saturday(WOWT)

The weather looks cooperative for any outdoor plans you may have, just keep the water and sunscreen handy! Today’s UV Index forecast is 10 (Very High).

UV Index Saturday: Very High
UV Index Saturday: Very High(wowt)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies stick around overnight, with lows dropping into the upper-60s. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph. With firework smoke lingering and smoke from wildfires in Canada moving into the area, air quality will be a concern through the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies for the 4th of July, with highs heating back into the lower-90s. Conditions will be a bit breezier, with winds from the SSW gusting 20 to 25 mph. Most of us should stay dry, but an isolated storm is not out of the question in northeastern Nebraska by the evening hours.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(wowt)

Partly cloudy and even hotter Monday with highs in the mid-90s! Once again, most should stay dry, but an isolated storm is possible. The best chance for rain, however, moves in Tuesday afternoon/evening and takes us into the morning hours Wednesday. Behind the rain, highs will be in the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

