Advertisement

Iowa city considering program to put solar panels on homes

(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Officials in Dubuque are proposing a pilot program to help low- to moderate-income residents install solar panels on their homes.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that the City Council plans to discuss the idea Tuesday. The city has budgeted nearly $41,000 for the project, which would install panels on 10 homes.

The cost of installing the panels would be about $10,000, but with tax credits, grants, and the sale of energy credits, homeowners would pay about $2,600, according to council documents. Households would save from $800 to $1,000 annually in energy costs.

The city would pay the homeowners so that it could claim renewable energy credits.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows a Cirrus SR22 plane similar to the one David Paladino was flying Thursday,...
Controversial Omaha landlord killed in Iowa plane crash
A danger is lurking just below the surface in a northwest Omaha neighborhood.
Omaha homeowner finds deepening problem under pavement
Omaha Police Officer Terry Hughes was arrested early Friday, July 2, 2021, is facing charges...
Omaha Police officer jailed after domestic disturbance call
Bailey Boswell
Bailey Boswell makes tearful plea for her life on last day of death-penalty hearing
At least three people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 680 around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1,...
First Alert traffic update: At least 3 hurt in crash on Interstate 680

Latest News

In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
U.S. Senior Open pop-up tent available to public at Omaha Country Club
Omaha Police arrest man accused of intentionally hitting another man with pickup truck
Omaha Police investigate robbery at art store
Saturday, July 3rd
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast