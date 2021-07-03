Advertisement

Historic Field Club neighborhood celebrates Fourth of July

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fourth of July celebrations are back this year! One Omaha tradition like none other is back, bigger and better than ever before.

Today, hundreds of people filled the streets in the Historic Field Club neighborhood to celebrate.

“Everyone’s dressed in patriotic colors! It’s so fun!”

For 39 years, residents in the Historic Field Club neighborhood have been putting on the Fourth of July parade. Families here spend all year planning what they will be showing off.

“Kids come up with all sorts of things to make. It gives them a chance to think what their country means to them and what freedom means,” said Bob Perran, parade creator.

This year featured a drill team, a man born in the 1920s celebrating a century of life, and a neighborhood kid rocking out to patriotic songs. It didn’t take long for people in the crowd to pick their favorites.

But this year is taking on a whole new meaning. Last year, the neighborhood had to do a drive-by parade because of COVID-19.

“When you don’t get to do this for a year after doing it for so many years you really, sort of, appreciate it with a renewed vigor. We’ve got more people here than ever and I trust it’s going to be a record-breaking year after we were all cooped up for a year,” said Brian Fahey.

Some went into the event a little leery with so many people around but they say they are excited for this tradition to be back.

“It’s a little nervous at first but since we are all vaccinated mostly I think it should be fine!” said Maniah Dyche.

By then of the parade, most people said this was the best one yet. Our own Marlo Lundak was also a judge in the parade.

