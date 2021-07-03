Advertisement

Drinking water sites for Pottawattamie residents in boil advisory

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to the release from the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency, drinking water sites will be available on Saturday for Pottawattamie residents in the boil advisory.

The Regional Water Association customers can go to the Avoca Fire Station at 212 W Crocker St. and the Minden Fire Station at 205 Main St. from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Further in the release, officials say the “emergency bottled water will be available for customers with account codes that begin with the letters: A, C, CO, W, T, K, or P.” On the Regional Water Association website, they say “affected customers will ‘very likely lose all water service entirely within the next few hours.’”

Over 100,000 bottles of drinking water were donated by Hy-Vee and Shelby, Pottawattamie, and Harrison County Emergency Management Agencies plan to give out drinking water for residents as well.

