Advertisement

11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — An hourslong standoff with a group of heavily armed men that partially shut down Interstate 95 ended Saturday with 11 suspects in custody, Massachusetts state police said.

The standoff shut down a portion of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Authorities said the interstate is now reopened and the shelter-in-place orders for Wakefield and Reading were lifted.

The standoff began around 2 a.m. when police noticed two cars pulled over on I-95 with hazard lights on after they had apparently run out of fuel, authorities said at a Saturday press briefing.

At least some of the suspects were clad in military-style gear with long guns and pistols, Mass State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. He added that they were headed to Maine from Rhode Island for “training.”

“You can imagine 11 armed individuals standing with long guns slung on an interstate highway at 2 in the morning certainly raises concerns and is not consistent with the firearms laws that we have in Massachusetts,” Mason said.

In a video posted to social media Saturday morning, a man who did not give his name, but said he was from a group called Rise of the Moors, broadcast from Interstate 95 in Wakefield near exit 57.

“We are not antigovernment. We are not anti-police, we are not sovereign citizens, we’re not Black identity extremists,” said the man who appeared to be wearing military-style equipment. “As specified multiple times to the police that we are abiding by the peaceful journey laws of the United States.”

The website for the group says they are “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.”

Mason said he understood the suspects, who did not have firearms licenses, have a different perspective on the law.

“I appreciate that perspective,” he said “I disagree with that perspective at the end of the day, but I recognize that it’s there.”

Mason said he had no knowledge of the group, but it was not unusual for the state police to encounter people who have “sovereign citizen ideology,” although he did not know if the people involved in the Wakefield standoff was a part of that.

The men refused to put down their weapons or comply with authorities’ orders, claiming to be from a group “that does not recognize our laws” before taking off into a wooded area, police said.

Mason said the suspects surrendered after police tactical teams used armored vehicles to tighten the perimeter around them.

Police initially reported nine suspects were taken into custody, but two more were taken into custody in their vehicle later Saturday morning. Two suspects were hospitalized, but police said it was for preexisting conditions that had nothing to do with the standoff.

Police and prosecutors are working to determine what charges the members of the group will face.

The suspects were expected to appear in court in Woburn on Tuesday, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows a Cirrus SR22 plane similar to the one David Paladino was flying Thursday,...
Controversial Omaha landlord killed in Iowa plane crash
A danger is lurking just below the surface in a northwest Omaha neighborhood.
Omaha homeowner finds deepening problem under pavement
Omaha Police Officer Terry Hughes was arrested early Friday, July 2, 2021, is facing charges...
Omaha Police officer jailed after domestic disturbance call
Bailey Boswell
Bailey Boswell makes tearful plea for her life on last day of death-penalty hearing
At least three people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 680 around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1,...
First Alert traffic update: At least 3 hurt in crash on Interstate 680

Latest News

Drinking water sites for Pottawattamie residents in boil advisory
FILE - In this July 2, 2021, file photo, a dog aiding in the search walks past a team of...
Crews on lookout for pets in Florida condo building collapse
FILE - In this July 2, 2021, file photo, a dog aiding in the search walks past a team of...
Pets stranded at Surfside tower collapse
Omaha Police investigate motorcycle crash