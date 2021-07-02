Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office looks to recruit minorities and women

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has 11 new deputies. All of them are white men.

The new hires don’t reflect the makeup of the community. Leaders in the department say they know that and are working hard to make some changes.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s noticed a sharp decline in the number of people applying to be law enforcement officers. So now officials are trying new techniques to get more recruits.

Officials said that, since 2015, the number of people applying has dropped by 45%. They also said a majority of the applicants are white men.

“The more creative we can get, the more outside the box we can think, the more applicants we can get and the better candidates we are going to hire,” said Lt. Chris Teuscher, of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

To do that, they need to reach the right people.

Teuscher said the office should be a reflection of the community. The office has just two minority deputies, and women comprise only 20% of the force.

“Knowing the need of that, recognizing the need to hire more minorities, females, we put together a committee,” he said.

The new recruitment committee comprises 15 people and members meet weekly to discuss innovative ways to reach candidates in all areas of the county. Teuscher, who leads the committee, said that starts with outreach.

The Sheriff’s Office will be rolling out a new vehicle in the coming weeks to do that.

“We have cruisers out there every single day,” Teuscher said. “It’s a rolling billboard that says ‘Come join our team.’”

In addition to being out in the community every day, the cruiser will be at parades, community events, and fairs to try and reach as many people as possible. Also, right on the cruiser is a QR code.

“You go up to it. You just use your camera hold it up there. It will grab the website and take you directly to the Sarpy County hiring page,” Teuscher said.

Teuscher said that currently, the Sheriff’s Office is implementing a three-phase plan that also includes going into high schools and colleges to recruit. He said he is hopeful the new committee will work.

“I’m excited to see the outcome of our recruitment phases as they roll out along,” he said. “And to be able to speak with someone that might have seen something that we put out there during each phase, and cause that person to want to work for the Sheriff’s Office.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.