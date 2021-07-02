Advertisement

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office looks to recruit minorities and women

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has 11 new deputies. All of them are white men.

The new hires don’t reflect the makeup of the community. Leaders in the department say they know that and are working hard to make some changes.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s noticed a sharp decline in the number of people applying to be law enforcement officers. So now officials are trying new techniques to get more recruits.

Officials said that, since 2015, the number of people applying has dropped by 45%. They also said a majority of the applicants are white men.

“The more creative we can get, the more outside the box we can think, the more applicants we can get and the better candidates we are going to hire,” said Lt. Chris Teuscher, of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

To do that, they need to reach the right people.

Teuscher said the office should be a reflection of the community. The office has just two minority deputies, and women comprise only 20% of the force.

“Knowing the need of that, recognizing the need to hire more minorities, females, we put together a committee,” he said.

The new recruitment committee comprises 15 people and members meet weekly to discuss innovative ways to reach candidates in all areas of the county. Teuscher, who leads the committee, said that starts with outreach.

The Sheriff’s Office will be rolling out a new vehicle in the coming weeks to do that.

“We have cruisers out there every single day,” Teuscher said. “It’s a rolling billboard that says ‘Come join our team.’”

In addition to being out in the community every day, the cruiser will be at parades, community events, and fairs to try and reach as many people as possible. Also, right on the cruiser is a QR code.

“You go up to it. You just use your camera hold it up there. It will grab the website and take you directly to the Sarpy County hiring page,” Teuscher said.

Teuscher said that currently, the Sheriff’s Office is implementing a three-phase plan that also includes going into high schools and colleges to recruit. He said he is hopeful the new committee will work.

“I’m excited to see the outcome of our recruitment phases as they roll out along,” he said. “And to be able to speak with someone that might have seen something that we put out there during each phase, and cause that person to want to work for the Sheriff’s Office.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State fans at College World Series are upset with an unknown Vanderbilt fan who...
College World Series: Mississippi State fans want Vanderbilt whistler banned
Elkhorn South High School band teachers are on administrative leave as the Douglas County...
Elkhorn South band teachers on leave pending investigation into possible ‘inappropriate relationship’
Snake cuts power in southwest Omaha, Papillion
At least three people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 680 around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1,...
First Alert traffic update: At least 3 hurt in crash on Interstate 680
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

New St. Wenceslaus building opens, becomes largest church in Nebraska
Nebraska's largest church unveiled within new West. O development - 10PM
Iowa launched its new statewide emergency notification system on Thursday.
Iowa rolls out new emergency alert system
Elvis Costello and Wyclef Jean will headline this year’s Celebrate America concert and...
Wyclef Jean, Elvis Costello headline Memorial Park show
With pressure from lawmakers, the NCAA is finally allowing athletes to profit from their name,...
College athletes can profit from their NIL-6:30PM