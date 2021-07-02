Advertisement

Regular schedules start Tuesday at Elkhorn, Roanoke pools

(WECT)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The recruitment of lifeguards has been so successful that Elkhorn and Roanoke pools have set regular daily operating hours starting Tuesday.

The city of Omaha said in a news release Friday that, while lifeguard recruitment continues, “more pools will be opened for more days or to the levels initially planned.”

Hours for the Elkhorn pool will be from 1-7 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and the Roanoke pool will be open from 1-8 p.m. from Monday through Friday and from 1-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

