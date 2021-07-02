Advertisement

Program helps Nebraska veterans pay for pet adoptions

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pet adoptions just got more affordable for military veterans in Nebraska.

The “Vets Get Pets” program, launched by the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs, will chip in as much as $350 to help veterans cover adoption fees, according to a news release.

Participation in the program requires registration with the Nebraska Veterans’ Registry, and the adoption organization must be registered with the Nebraska Rescue Council. Upon approval, the program will send as much as $350 to the organization.

“It really is a win across the board — for our state’s veterans and their families, for animal rescues throughout the state, and for the pets that will be adopted,” said John Hilgert, director of the Nebraska VA.

The program is funded through the sale of “Vets Get Pets” license plates, which were launched on Jan. 1. The plates can be purchased from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. Personalized plates cost $40; alphaneumeric plates cost $40.

As of June 30, Nebraskans have bought 376 of the specialty plates, the release stated.

“We want to thank all the Nebraskans who have purchased a ‘Vets Get Pets’ plate, because those funds were what makes this program possible,” Hilgert said.

