Omaha Police officer jailed after domestic disturbance call

Omaha Police Officer Terry Hughes was arrested early Thursday, July 2, 2021, is facing charges...
Omaha Police Officer Terry Hughes was arrested early Thursday, July 2, 2021, is facing charges after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at his girlfriend's home.(Nickerson, Ofcr Joseph (OPD) | Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police officer is on administrative leave — and in jail — after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at his girlfriend’s home early Friday.

OPD said in a release Friday afternoon that Officer Terry Hughes was booked into Douglas County Corrections and is facing two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, and a count of destruction of property.

At 3:11 a.m. Friday, police were called to a residence near 35th and Jackson streets after a woman reported her boyfriend had destroyed property and left the scene.

Witnesses told officers that an altercation had occurred between Hughes, his girlfriend, and another man at the home and that Huges had damaged items in the house, the report states.

OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer opened an investigation into the incident that is separate from the criminal investigation, the release states.

