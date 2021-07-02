Nebraska Humane Society completes renovations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The revamped Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha opened its doors to the public Thursday.

“All of our adoptions have been via online appointment during the pandemic, so we’re excited for adopters to get to browse again,” Pam Wiese with NHS said in an email.

The 37,107-square-foot Judy Varner Adoption and Education Center project — named for longtime Humane Society president and CEO Judy Varner — was launched in 2018 and completed during the pandemic, a news release stated. The project included an additional 12,000 square feet of animal housing space.

The changes will “reduce stress and the length of stay for the animals” and “transform the way the public views, accesses and interacts” with adoptable animals, according to the NHS release.

We are open to the public. Adoptions begin at noon today. You can start the process early from your home by completing an application online. Here's everything you need to know: https://bit.ly/3nPV9AH Posted by Nebraska Humane Society on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Cats get taller condos, “large, free-roaming group rooms” and a second-floor village. Dog kennels were reconfigured, and the canines will be housed in groups “according to size and temperament,” the release states. Prey species — including cats, dogs and ferrets — will have “separate accommodations” from other mammals and exotic animals.

The adoption process is streamlined and more efficient, and the renovation includes education stations to promote “responsible pet ownership,” the release states.

The $14.1 million center was funded by private donors.

