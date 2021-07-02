Miller Park neighborhood concerned about July 5 trash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Fourth of July holiday will attract more people to city parks, and there is a concern in one Omaha neighborhood over what all the extra visitors might leave behind.

Miller Park has been called one of the best-kept secrets in the city. But, with recent improvements to the park — such as splash pads, a dog park, and a baseball field named for one of Omaha’s heroes — more and more people are finding their way to the park. And some of them are leaving a mess behind.

There are plenty of trash cans throughout the park, but, for some reason, there are people who don’t use them.

“A lot of people just disregard the beautification of our environment,” said Micheal Mitchell, an area resident. “It’s just disgusting the way people just don’t care.”

Mitchell and his family have lived in the Miller Park area for years. He said he couldn’t believe the way people treat the park.

“I see somebody driving, and then, as they were driving in front of me, they were just throwing litter out of the car,” he said.

All of this has caught the attention of Michelle Jackson-Triplett, president of Miller Park Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association. She said litter in the park will be a topic of discussion at the next meeting.

“It also puts up a stereotype that we don’t want to keep going, because it’s not a true statement,” she said. “Usually, the people who are doing these things don’t necessarily live in the neighborhood. They come in and utilize the park for their get-togethers, which is fine, but they don’t clean up after the fact. That’s not fair to anyone else inside the park and the people who live here and utilize it every day.”

City officials are aware of the concerns. They said littering in city parks draws a fine, but that’s something they really don’t want to do.

“We try and keep those things to a minimum by educating people, working with people, and communicating with them as if they’re at the facility,” said Matt Kalcevich, director of Omaha Parks and Recreation.

“More activity, more trash, fireworks that shouldn’t be there — those sorts of things. One of the beauties of Miller Park is it is heavily treed and shaded. What we don’t want is a whole lot of fireworks going off in there and possibly starting a fire.”

But the July Fourth holiday gives people who live around the park more reason for concern. Jackson-Triplett hopes all is safe and clean this holiday weekend, and that all families can enjoy the beauty of the park.

City officials said they will have extra staff over the weekend and the week after the holiday to make sure the parks are cleaned up.

