LPD: Man tries trafficking 2 women for sex with undercover officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department say he tried trafficking two women for sex with undercover officers.

On Monday, LPD said investigators located an advertisement on a website known to facilitate prostitution that featured sexually explicit photos of a woman.

According to police, there was a phone number in the ad that was found to belong to 27-year-old Jared Jones.

Officers said undercover investigators communicated with Jones who arranged a meeting with two women where they discussed the exchange of sex for money.

On Thursday, police said the women, a 25-year-old and a 19-year-old, were dropped off by Jones at a local hotel.

Investigators said they determined that the women were not the ones arranging the meeting.

Jones was taken into custody when he returned to pick up the women around 7:30 p.m. that night.

LPD said a search warrant was served on Jones’ apartment and investigators found evidence that Jones was engaged in human trafficking.

Jones is facing two counts of pandering charges.

According to police, resources were provided to help the two women. Investigators are continuing to follow up to see if there are more victims.

If you have information about human trafficking, you can report it to the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 or make a report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

If you’re in need of help, you can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to 233733.

