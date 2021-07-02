Iowa woman sentenced to 8 years for vandalizing pipeline

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for damaging valves and setting fire to construction equipment along an oil pipeline that crosses Iowa and three other states.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jessica Rae Reznicek also was ordered Wednesday to pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution and serve three years of supervised release after her prison term for conspiracy to damage an energy facility ends. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that her co-defendant, Ruby Montoya, is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

Prosecutors said the Des Moines women caused the damage at different times from 2016 into 2017.

