Huskers extend Will Bolt’s contract and raise his salary $100,000 per year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Big Red baseball appears to be on the right path after a Big Ten Championship, Interim Athletic Director Garrett Klassy announced Will Bolt’s deal now goes through June 30, 2026. The extension also includes an annual $100,000 raise.

Previously Bolt was making $300,00 per season, it will now be $400,000.

The Huskers finished the season 34-14 winning the conference with a three and a half-game cushion. It was wrapped up a week before the final series of the season too. The Huskers played in a regional for the first time since 2007 and almost got out of Fayetteville with a trip to a super regional.

The 2021 recruiting class is a strong one, it’s second in the conference and top-40 nationally according to Perfect Game USA.

“It is an exciting time for Husker Baseball and I am very appreciative of the support our administration and University leaders have extended to our program,” Bolt said. “My staff and I look forward to continuing to work hard every day to make Nebraska Baseball one of the nation’s best programs. We are thrilled to be at a place like Nebraska where we have support at every turn. Go Big Red!”

“The work of Will and his staff in their short time at Nebraska, both on the field and in recruiting, speaks for itself,” Nebraska Interim Athletic Director Garrett Klassy said. “Will is the right leader for our baseball program. He understands the history of what makes this program successful, loves Nebraska and embraces the passion of our fan base. We are committed to providing the resources necessary for Nebraska Baseball to achieve at the highest level and compete for trips to the College World Series.”

