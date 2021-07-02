Humane Society offers tips to soothe pets spooked by fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fireworks can be frightening for pets, and the Nebraska Humane Society offers tips to help them get through July 4 celebrations healthy and happy:

Keep them indoors. Turn on a radio or TV that can help drown out the noise. Provide a space that can be a comfort zone, complete with food, water and a blanket with familiar scents.

If they must be outside, pets should be in a carrier or leashed (be sure the animal is licensed in case it gets away). Dogs need time to “potty” before fireworks are sparked.

Fireworks can be scary! 🎇😬 Here are a couple tips to keep your pets secure: walk your dog during the day when fireworks... Posted by Nebraska Humane Society on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Other suggestions include use of collars that contain calming pheromones and pet “pacifiers,” such as treats and stuffed animals.

