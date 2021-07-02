Humane Society offers tips to soothe pets spooked by fireworks
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fireworks can be frightening for pets, and the Nebraska Humane Society offers tips to help them get through July 4 celebrations healthy and happy:
Keep them indoors. Turn on a radio or TV that can help drown out the noise. Provide a space that can be a comfort zone, complete with food, water and a blanket with familiar scents.
If they must be outside, pets should be in a carrier or leashed (be sure the animal is licensed in case it gets away). Dogs need time to “potty” before fireworks are sparked.
Other suggestions include use of collars that contain calming pheromones and pet “pacifiers,” such as treats and stuffed animals.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.