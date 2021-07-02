Human skull found along Kansas River in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. — Topeka police are investigating after a human skull was found along the Kansas River.

A member of the public made the discovery Sunday afternoon and then directed police to the skull, said Gretchen Spiker, a police spokeswoman. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that no other skeletal remains had been located. Police weren’t revealing further information about specifically where the skull was found.

Spiker said a forensic pathologist will help will examine the skull in an attempt to identify whose it was and learn more about how that person died.

