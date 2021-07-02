Fourth of July traffic: Nebraska State Patrols increasing air patrols

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Near-record numbers of people are expected to hit the roadways this holiday weekend, and local law enforcement is ramping up patrols all in an effort to keep everyone safe.

More than 43 million people are expected to hit the roadways this Fourth of July. That’s about 40% higher than last year.

“We always see more drivers out over the holiday weekends, especially with what’s occurred over the last year, people are probably ready to get out and visit their friends and family and spend time together,” Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Toby Czapla said.

The Nebraska State Patrol said they are ready for the influx. They’ll have extra eyes in the sky keeping a lookout for drunk drivers, speeders, and distracted drivers.

NSP is partnering with the Omaha Police Department, and there will be helicopters out all weekend watching.

“We’ve got ground units out and air units out. They communicate to see any of the driving behavior that may take place that we don’t want to see.”

NSP leaders say having the helicopter’s assist makes it easier to track those bad drivers down.

“If one of our ground units or even one of the air units sees that take place, they will call it out to the aircraft. Then the aircraft will continue to follow it until we can get it safely stopped,” Lt. Czapla said.

The Nebraska State Patrol will also have extra troopers out on the roads all weekend long.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the two groups working together are instrumental in keeping our roads safe when we see an influx of drivers.

