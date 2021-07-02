Fire prompts boil advisory for rural Pottawattamie County residents

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County agencies were advising those living in rural areas of the county to conserve water and boil any used for consumption or food preparation after a fire at a pumping station.

“Due to a fire incident disabling their pumping operations, water service may be interrupted later this evening until pumping capability can be restored,” an update from Pottawattamie County Emergency Management states.

According to the Regional Water Rural Water Association, the booster station that pumps water into three of its water towers caught fire, affecting customers near Neola, Harlan, and Kirkman. PCEM stated Friday afternoon that the outage was not impacting Minden residents.

RWA advised that customers with A, C, K, P, T, and W accounts would be affected, while those with “B” and “D” would not.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.