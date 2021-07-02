Advertisement

Douglas County Health warns of air pollution from fireworks

(WOWT)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is warning Omaha residents that smoke from fireworks can make breathing more difficult for people sensitive to air pollution.

The department said in a news release that the greatest hazard is from Friday to July 5. People with asthma, other lung and heart diseases, children, the elderly, and pregnant women are especially vulnerable. Common symptoms include wheezing, nausea, fatigue and feeling light-headed.

The department said the air pollution should dissipate by midday Monday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State fans at College World Series are upset with an unknown Vanderbilt fan who...
College World Series: Mississippi State fans want Vanderbilt whistler banned
At least three people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 680 around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1,...
First Alert traffic update: At least 3 hurt in crash on Interstate 680
Snake cuts power in southwest Omaha, Papillion
A danger is lurking just below the surface in a northwest Omaha neighborhood.
Omaha homeowner finds deepening problem under pavement
This photo shows a Cirrus SR22 plane similar to the one David Paladino was flying Thursday,...
Controversial Omaha landlord killed in Iowa plane crash

Latest News

Iowa woman sentenced to 8 years for vandalizing pipeline
Police investigating after body found along Iowa county road
Fire prompts boil advisory for rural Pottawattamie County residents
Omaha Police Officer Terry Hughes was arrested early Thursday, July 2, 2021, is facing charges...
Omaha Police officer jailed after domestic disturbance call