Douglas County Health warns of air pollution from fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is warning Omaha residents that smoke from fireworks can make breathing more difficult for people sensitive to air pollution.

The department said in a news release that the greatest hazard is from Friday to July 5. People with asthma, other lung and heart diseases, children, the elderly, and pregnant women are especially vulnerable. Common symptoms include wheezing, nausea, fatigue and feeling light-headed.

The department said the air pollution should dissipate by midday Monday.

