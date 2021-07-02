Advertisement

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge reopens

By Tara Campbell
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is reopening to the public.

It’s been nearly 2.5 years since historic waters washed over the popular local tourist attraction. The Missouri River overflow wiped out roads, hiking trails, and surrounding land during the Heartland Flood.

Signs announce the visitor center at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge in Missouri Valley,...
Signs announce the visitor center at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge in Missouri Valley, Iowa, is closed, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, as the partial government shutdown continues. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Nati Harnik | AP)

The visitor center has been closed until just this week.

Rangers said they were happy to be back helping both tourists and local navigate the refuge.

“Without the public coming to appreciate these places, I won’t say it’s not for anything but it is part of the mission to be here for the public to enjoy the wildlife, the scenery, the habitat, and of course here at the visitor center we have the unique situation of having the Bertrand Museum as well,” said Peter Rea, Supervisory Park Ranger.

“I’m on my way up to Mapleton Iowa, so I decided to stop and take some photographs,” said Allan Corzine, who was passing through from Kansas.

The museum is named after the Bertrand steamboat which sank in Missouri in 1865 and was discovered more than 100 years later. Now, its cargo is on display at the DeSoto visitor’s center as a sort of time capsule.

“We’re just fishing and kayaking today, love coming to DeSota Bend as a family,” said Michelle Bertelsen. “It’s just awesome, we’re just excited to be able to have everything opening back for it.”

Meanwhile, at DeSoto’s neighboring national wildlife refuge, Boyer Chute access is still limited. Work is still being done to repair the county roads leading to the entrance.

“As the staff of Desoto and Boyer Chute we’re excited to reopen the visitor center and we encourage you to all come out,” said Rea.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows a Cirrus SR22 plane similar to the one David Paladino was flying Thursday,...
Controversial Omaha landlord killed in Iowa plane crash
Omaha Police Officer Terry Hughes was arrested early Friday, July 2, 2021, is facing charges...
Omaha Police officer jailed after domestic disturbance call
A danger is lurking just below the surface in a northwest Omaha neighborhood.
Omaha homeowner finds deepening problem under pavement
At least three people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 680 around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1,...
First Alert traffic update: At least 3 hurt in crash on Interstate 680
After years of planning and construction, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church has finally opened.
New St. Wenceslaus building opens, becomes largest church in Nebraska

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday July 2 COVID-19 update: Douglas County rolling 7-day average nudges up again
Bailey Boswell
Bailey Boswell makes tearful plea for her life on last day of death-penalty hearing
Nebraska State Patrol is partnering with the Omaha Police Department, and there will be...
Air and ground DUI prevention -5PM
Friday was the third and final day of the death penalty hearing for Bailey Boswell, convicted...
Bailey Boswell death penalty hearing ends - 5PM
The Fourth of July holiday will attract more people to city parks, and there is a concern in...
Miller Park neighborhood concerned about July 5 trash