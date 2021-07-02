DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge reopens

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is reopening to the public.

It’s been nearly 2.5 years since historic waters washed over the popular local tourist attraction. The Missouri River overflow wiped out roads, hiking trails, and surrounding land during the Heartland Flood.

Signs announce the visitor center at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge in Missouri Valley, Iowa, is closed, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, as the partial government shutdown continues. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (Nati Harnik | AP)

The visitor center has been closed until just this week.

Rangers said they were happy to be back helping both tourists and local navigate the refuge.

“Without the public coming to appreciate these places, I won’t say it’s not for anything but it is part of the mission to be here for the public to enjoy the wildlife, the scenery, the habitat, and of course here at the visitor center we have the unique situation of having the Bertrand Museum as well,” said Peter Rea, Supervisory Park Ranger.

“I’m on my way up to Mapleton Iowa, so I decided to stop and take some photographs,” said Allan Corzine, who was passing through from Kansas.

The museum is named after the Bertrand steamboat which sank in Missouri in 1865 and was discovered more than 100 years later. Now, its cargo is on display at the DeSoto visitor’s center as a sort of time capsule.

“We’re just fishing and kayaking today, love coming to DeSota Bend as a family,” said Michelle Bertelsen. “It’s just awesome, we’re just excited to be able to have everything opening back for it.”

Meanwhile, at DeSoto’s neighboring national wildlife refuge, Boyer Chute access is still limited. Work is still being done to repair the county roads leading to the entrance.

“As the staff of Desoto and Boyer Chute we’re excited to reopen the visitor center and we encourage you to all come out,” said Rea.

