David’s Evening Forecast - Staying sunny and hot through the 4th

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another great Summer afternoon around the metro with temperatures warming into the upper 80s. A few spots may warm to 90 degrees before the afternoon is done. We’ll stay quite warm through the evening, only dropping to 80 degrees by 10pm. Skies will clear out overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by morning.

We may see a little more humidity over the weekend, but the dry and quiet weather pattern will continue. High temperatures on Saturday should top out around 90 degrees with mainly sunny skies. We’ll likely be a touch warmer on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s. A few thunderstorms are likely to develop over central Nebraska into South Dakota Sunday afternoon and may try to push our way. Right now we’re only looking at a very low chance for any rain on the 4th with the majority of showers and storms staying well to the west of the Omaha metro. One more hot and sunny day is expected on Monday with highs in the middle 90s.

Holiday Weekend Forecast
A storm system and cold front will push our way on Tuesday, bringing an increased chance for showers and storms throughout the day Tuesday, lingering into the overnight and potentially into the morning hours Wednesday. Temperatures will cool a bit as rain chances increase, with highs in the middle 80s for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Drier weather should return by Thursday, lasting through the end of next week with highs back in the upper 80s for most of the area.

