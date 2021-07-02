Council Bluffs man seriously injured in fireworks explosion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man was seriously injured Thursday after a firework exploded in his hands.

Council Bluffs Police said that at about 9 p.m., a 35-year-old man was taken by medics to a hospital for a hand that was badly injured when he was shooting off fireworks.

Fireworks injuries in Iowa have more than doubled since 2017, when they were legalized. CB Police are reminding people to be safe and smart when handling fireworks.

