Controversial Omaha landlord killed in Iowa plane crash

LAMONI, Iowa (WOWT) - A small plane crash Thursday morning at a south-central Iowa airport killed both people on board, including Omaha property owner David Paladino.

Pastor Mark Ashton of Christ Community Church confirmed to 6 News on Friday that Paladino and his 15-year-old grand-nephew were both killed when the plane crashed during take-off at the municipal airport in Lamoni, Iowa, near the Missouri border.

Paladino was flying the single-engine Cirrus SR-22, which was registered to another Omaha resident.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. Thursday. People working near the crash site told Des Moines news station KCCI on Thursday that they heard what sounded like an explosion around the time of the crash.

According to the FAA report on the crash, the “aircraft attempted to land but took off immediately and appeared to stall on departure, resulting in a crash” near the south end of the runway that destroyed the plane.

Paladino, owner of the prolific Dino’s Storage, was the subject of ongoing controversy over his rental properties, particularly as he sought a tax incentive in January 2019. At that time, a search of city inspections revealed Paladino’s units had been subject to 66 code violations since 2015, some of which hadn’t yet been resolved. The city gave him time to address the violations, even granting him an extension to do so; but City Council shelved the TIF request entirely anyway after acknowledging the landlord had made progress on the issues.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.