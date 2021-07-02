Bailey Boswell makes tearful plea for her life on last day of death-penalty hearing

SALINE COUNTY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - The fate of a Nebraska woman convicted in a brutal murder is in the hands of a three-judge panel.

Friday was the third and final day of the death penalty hearing for Bailey Boswell, convicted last October of killing and dismembering Sydney Loofe in 2017.

In tears, Boswell addressed the court Friday, pleading for her own life and apologizing to the Loofe family.

“For my daughter’s sake, please don’t take my life,” she said.

Boswell was heard audibly crying in the courtroom Thursday as her mother and others made similar pleas.

“I don’t think she deserves to die,” Priscilla Boswell said. “Her daughter loves us and so do the rest of us.”

Boswell’s co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, has already received the death penalty for the crime.

The three-judge panel will have a couple of months to examine the case and decide whether there’s enough evidence to warrant the death penalty.

10/11 Now contributed to this report.

