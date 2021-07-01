Advertisement

Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge

This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Daniel Perry, an Army soldier...
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Daniel Perry, an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer. Authorities say Perry has been indicted on a murder charge, Thursday July 1, 2021.(Source: Austin Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer has been indicted on a murder charge.

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.

The indictment comes more than a year after 28-year-old Garrett Foster was killed during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities.

Perry’s attorneys have said the soldier was working for a ride-sharing company and acted in self-defense after Foster pointed a gun at him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State fans at College World Series are upset with an unknown Vanderbilt fan who...
College World Series: Mississippi State fans want Vanderbilt whistler banned
Elkhorn South High School band teachers are on administrative leave as the Douglas County...
Elkhorn South band teachers on leave pending investigation into possible ‘inappropriate relationship’
Snake cuts power in southwest Omaha, Papillion
At least three people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 680 around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1,...
First Alert traffic update: At least 3 hurt in crash on Interstate 680
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Collapsed Florida condo building likely to be demolished
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help
Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
17 hurt as illegal fireworks cache explodes in Los Angeles
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot tunnel standoff video