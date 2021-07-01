Jumping into NIL: Nebraska, Iowa college athletes (& companies) line up deals as universities brace for change

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With pressure from lawmakers, the NCAA is finally allowing athletes to profit from their name, image, or likeness; and here in Nebraska, local companies already have those NIL promotions in the works.

After the baseball team won Mississippi State’s first national championship in any sport Wednesday night, those players are probably poised better than anyone to cash in on the new NIL rules that went into effect Thursday for student-athletes.

It didn’t take long for college athletes to begin cashing in: At the stroke of midnight, they began making money.

Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun invited her 75,000 Instagram followers to buy clothes she designed.

Iowa Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon, who met with the NCAA a number of times to push for change, selling apparel and lining up a deal with a fireworks shop in the Des Moines area.

We are LIVE! Limited Quantity available!!!!

https://t.co/4yPo269ppv — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) July 1, 2021

By mid-morning, Runza restaurants said it was working with Opendorse, another Lincoln, Neb.-based company, to give athletes access to endorsement deals. They will be giving 100 deals out to college sports players across the state.

The program, paying student-athletes to promote Runza’s rewards app on social media, starts Thursday.

👏👏👏 we're hungry. — Runza Restaurants (@Runza) July 1, 2021

“We look at this as a great opportunity,” said Brian Carey, UNO associate athletic director on compliance. “We look at this as a great opportunity. We’re trying to give student-athletes the best experience we can within the rules.”

While adult entertainment, tobacco, alcohol, and gambling are off-limits to promote, there are other NIL issues bound to come up. For instance, the university already has some contracts of its own.

“I’m not sure how it would work if the student-athlete came to us with an offer to Nike or New Balance and we have a partnership with Adidas,” Carey said.

UNO officials said student-athletes have an app where they can submit business opportunities in real-time, then UNO can decide whether it meets the criteria and standards for the university.

Just hours into the new financial playing field for athletes, experts stress the importance of student-athletes forming relationships with brands you trust.

“It’s an unknown market. There will be a lot of opportunities, but potential liabilities,” said Brett Bruneteau, an attorney with Kutak Rock. “Until we get a little more experience navigating these waters, there will be a little trial and error to go with it.”

After all, they’re putting their reputation behind the product or service.

“Who do you want to be affiliated with — not just as a friend but a business relationship?” Bruneteau said. “And you want to make sure you’re partnering with a reputable brand.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.