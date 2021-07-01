Omaha Police arrest suspect in June 25 shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a suspect in the shooting of a man who walked into the Nebraska Medical Center on Sunday night with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim walked into Nebraska Medical Center on Sunday night, saying he had been shot in the area of 49th Avenue and Boyd Street.

According to a news release, the OPD Asault Unit later issued an arrest warrant for Treveal Dismuke, 21, and found him Wednesday in the area of the 4200 block of Larimore Avenue. He was arrested without incident.

Dismuke was jailed in Douglas County Corrections on suspicion of second-degree felony assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm into a vehicle, use of a gun to commit a felony, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, according to the release.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the date of the arrest. 6 News regrets the error.

