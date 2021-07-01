Advertisement

Elvis Costello, Wyclef Jean to headline Memorial Park concert event

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elvis Costello and Wyclef Jean will headline this year’s Celebrate America concert and fireworks show, Mayor Jean Stothert announced Thursday morning.

“We had booked Elvis Costello for last year,” said Matt Kalcevich, the new director of the city’s parks department.

Canceled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, city officials moved this year’s event, usually held around the Fourth of July, to August.

The Celebrate America event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Memorial Park. Kalcevich said they would like to return the event to a Friday night in the future.

At this year’s event, the city will also work with local access TV to provide videos of local bands, officials said. Information about how local acts can participate will be available soon on the event’s website.

The fireworks show is expected to be bigger than the previous event, two years ago, which officials said was the city’s largest such display to date. There will also be a special soundtrack.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

As always, the concert will be capped off with a fireworks display.

