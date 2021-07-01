Advertisement

Omaha homeowner finds deepening problem under pavement

By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A danger is lurking just below the surface in at 109th and Weber, a northwest Omaha neighborhood. Anyone walking or driving may notice the problem. But a curious homeowner took a look underneath the pavement and the picture is worrisome.

For evidence of his suspicions of an undermined street, Thomas Tegley went to Amazon for an electronic reptile, “just a little snake camera,” he said.

Tegley could see a washout and something more concerning.

“Ah, it’s a gas line,” he said.

6 News contacted Metropolitan Utilities District, which dispatched a tech who confirmed two exposed home service lines, but neither is leaking. Still, Tegley found the washout hazard below goes up the street.

“As far as my camera would show me, it went about this far,” he said. “All the way from here to the storm drain about three houses down.” Proof that there’s a cavern under the pavement — and possibly under the sidewalk — but for sure moving closer to home.

It was easy to take measure of a deepening problem, checking the sinkhole at the base of the driveway. It’s now 30 inches deep.

An engineer for the Sanitary Improvement District called the undermining unique, because it stretches up the block in front of several houses. He said that next week, a contractor will search for the source of water causing the washout and stop it. The material will be packed under the street and driveways, hopefully to prevent tearing out concrete.

Tegley showed a neighbor why the SID engineer plans to barricade the undermined side of the street and put a warning fence around sinkholes.

“I might skip this area,” the neighbor said. “I might go out the other way.”

“Deeper consequences and deeper liability,” Tegley said.

Safety measures to prevent street collapses that, fortunately, the neighborhood has been able to avoid so far. While exposed gas lines are intact under the pavement, MUD will contact the engineer and recommend no driving or parking over the undermined section of street. The chairman of SID didn’t know about the problem until 6 News called but she said streets in the subdivision are usually well maintained.

